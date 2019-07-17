Thomas Earl Hill Jr. FORT WORTH--Thomas Earl Hill Jr., 86, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, after a brief illness. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Scottie Kingdom Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 551265, Dallas, TX 75355 or at www.scottiekingdom.com. Tom was born March 15, 1933, in Burleson, Texas, to Earl and Ann Hill. He was a star pitcher for TCU and graduated in 1955. He was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and earned his wings in class 56-Victor at Bartow AB, the last class flying the T-6 Texan. He was excited to get fighter track and had 2,957 flight hours in many aircraft types, including combat in Vietnam. His call sign was Blowtorch. Later in life, from 1980 to 2006 he volunteered with the Confederate Air Force. Tom enjoyed restoring old vehicles, especially military vehicles. He married Paula Jones on Nov. 23, 1964, and she preceded him in death in 2011. SURVIVORS: Children, Trey, Jason, Karen, Kim Hammond and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Nolan Hill, Hillary Baker and wife, LeeAnn, of Cleburne and Russell Goodwin of Lubbock; great-grandson, Zeb Ellison of Cleburne. He loved his family ... and peaches.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019