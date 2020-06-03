Thomas Earl Williams Sr. FORT WORTH--Thomas Earl Williams Sr., 84, beloved father and grandfather, entered rest Friday, May 29, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 4800 S. Riverside Drive. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at historic Baker Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks will be strictly enforced. Born May 16, 1936, Thomas was the son of James and Pauline Williams. He was a local entrepreneur who owned and operated the popular and legendary Jimmy's Barbecue on the city's southside. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Barbara Williams and Wanda Sue Williams; brothers, James Arthur, Jody Lynn and Jerry Williams; sisters, Flora Walker and Marcia K. Williams SURVIVORS: Sons, Kenneth Earl Williams (Yvette) and Thomas Earl WIlliams Jr. (Tonya); sisters, Phyllis Bell and Paulette Marshall; grandchildren, Tiffany, Grace, Ashley, Thomas Earl III, Keena, Ana, Jazmine, Lauren; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Avery WIlliams IV and Jaxon Stanley WIlliams.