Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Edward Jackson Obituary
Thomas Edward Jackson FORT WORTH--Thomas Edward Jackson, 71, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in Greenwood Chapel. Tom was born in Drumright, Okla., on April 3, 1948, to Thomas Everett Jackson and Ruby Irene Hinson Jackson. He graduated from Cushing High School in Cushing, Okla., in 1966. After graduation, he attended Phillips College in Enid, Okla. Tom served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of chief master sergeant. Following his time in the Air Force, he worked for Lockheed Martin for 24 years in Fort Worth, retiring in 2014. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and grandbaby, Alyiah. SURVIVORS: Wife of 46 years, Norma; son, Mark (Angela); daughter, Kara; son, Tyler (Aarika); and grandchildren, Jayden, Laney, Addie, Elias, and new baby, Jackson.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More