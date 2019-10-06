|
|
Thomas Edward Jackson FORT WORTH--Thomas Edward Jackson, 71, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in Greenwood Chapel. Tom was born in Drumright, Okla., on April 3, 1948, to Thomas Everett Jackson and Ruby Irene Hinson Jackson. He graduated from Cushing High School in Cushing, Okla., in 1966. After graduation, he attended Phillips College in Enid, Okla. Tom served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of chief master sergeant. Following his time in the Air Force, he worked for Lockheed Martin for 24 years in Fort Worth, retiring in 2014. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and grandbaby, Alyiah. SURVIVORS: Wife of 46 years, Norma; son, Mark (Angela); daughter, Kara; son, Tyler (Aarika); and grandchildren, Jayden, Laney, Addie, Elias, and new baby, Jackson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019