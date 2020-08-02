Thomas Edwin Lain Jr. TEXAS--Thomas Edwin Lain Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Orillia, Ontario, Canada. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service is scheduled for a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
. Thomas was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Chicago, Ill. He graduated from Cleburne High School in 1962. He went on to Texas Wesleyan College and graduated in 1969. After college, he began working for General Dynamics. He held various positions at LTV, Vought, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin before retirement. He enjoyed his Dobermans, NASCAR, Camaros, Chevy trucks, guns, and anything Texas. Thomas was preceded in death by parents, Thomas E. and Bertha Rae Lain; and wife, Jeannene Lain. SURVIVORS: Thomas is survived by his son, Richard Lain and wife, Collette; daughters, Rhonda Horner and husband, Daniel, and Connie Martin; stepsons, Wesley Slack and wife, Stefanie, and Rickey Slack and wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Katherine Rae, Julia and Aaron Lain, Nikki Slack, Kari Martin, Heather Beltran, Rebecca Shafer, Jessica and Rylee Slack, Melford, Shawn and Johnathan Slack; numerous great-grandchildren; aunt, Mary Purcell; companion, Laura Bursey; devoted dog, Texas Starr (BBD); and numerous extended family members and friends.