|
|
Thomas Francis Foley Jr. ARLINGTON--Thomas F. Foley Jr., 79, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Please consider a donation to a in memory of Tom. Tom was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Bayonne, N.J., the son of Thomas F. and Alice Smith Foley Sr. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam before his career of 45 years as a carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. SURVIVORS: His wife, Montana K. Miles Foley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020