|
|
Thomas Glen Fruge FORT WORTH -- Thomas Glen Fruge transitioned into God's hands on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: May be made to the North Texas Chapter of ALS or ALS TDI. Tom entered this life on Dec. 22, 1958. He was born into a family of six children to Ben and Patsy Ruth Fruge in the Burton Hill Westworth Village, Fort Worth, Texas. Tom attended Burton Hill Elementary, Stripling Junior High and Arlington Heights High School. There he excelled in school and was a three-year letterman in baseball. It was also in those early years that he met the love of his life Nancy. After high school he pursued his passion of baseball from San Diego to Hays Kansas before settling down and graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1981. Tom and Nancy were married in August of 1980 and began their life together during his last years at UTA. Upon graduating from UTA Tom went to work for Bank of America where he held the position of Senior Vice President of Private Wealth Banking. In March of 2006, Goldman Sachs called Tom to create their private client banking division. Tom ended his career as the Goldman Sachs Managing Director of Private Banks. Tom and Nancy have two daughters, Aimee and Emily and one grandson, Grayson. Tom was very successful in business. He loved sports, especially playing golf and having a good time with friends but his end game was always his family. Tom always gave of his time, talents and treasures to family, friends and people and causes in need. Tom was competitive, compassionate, humble and determined. He always tried to help people. Tom was preceded in death by his mom, Patsy Ruth Fruge. SURVIVORS: Wife of 39 years, Nancy; they were together for 45 years; daughters, Aimee and Emily; grandson, Grayson who was the apple of his eye; father, Bennette B. Fruge; four brothers; Mike, Trey, John and Brian; sister, Diana; and multiple nieces, nephews and in-laws who he loved entertaining as often as he could. Tom fought a courageous battle against ALS with dignity, humility and courage. He never lost his sense of humor. Thank you Tom for showing us the way.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019