Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:15 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Skehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Glenn Skehan


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Glenn Skehan Obituary
Thomas Glenn Skehan FORT WORTH--Thomas Glenn Skehan, 87, born April 13, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Both at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. Graveside service: 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by parents, Leo and Irma Skehan, brothers, Bill and Dick Skehan and sister, Patsy. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille Ann Skehan; children, Thomas H. Skehan, Patti A. Busby and husband, Joe, Brenda J. Taylor and husband, Paul, and Linda J. Stuck and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Hannah Haynie, Ryan Stuck, Cole Taylor and Jacob Taylor; great-grandchildren, Maddison McCaig, Logan Haynie, Andrew Haynie and Devyn Haynie; sister, Sharon Campagna; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now