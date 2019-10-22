|
Thomas Glenn Skehan FORT WORTH--Thomas Glenn Skehan, 87, born April 13, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Both at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. Graveside service: 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by parents, Leo and Irma Skehan, brothers, Bill and Dick Skehan and sister, Patsy. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille Ann Skehan; children, Thomas H. Skehan, Patti A. Busby and husband, Joe, Brenda J. Taylor and husband, Paul, and Linda J. Stuck and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Hannah Haynie, Ryan Stuck, Cole Taylor and Jacob Taylor; great-grandchildren, Maddison McCaig, Logan Haynie, Andrew Haynie and Devyn Haynie; sister, Sharon Campagna; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019