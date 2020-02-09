|
Thomas Harold Spencer FORT WORTH--Thomas H. Spencer, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. INURNMENT: Thomas will be inurned in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date. "Tom," as he was fondly called, was born in Waskom, Texas, and raised in Fort Worth. He moved to California after his military service, and worked at Kaiser Hospital for 36 years. After he retired, he returned to Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Tom is survived by his wife, Daisy; children, Yvette, Ivana, Makeda, and Joseph; grandchild, Matthew Lee; sister, Ophelia; nieces; and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020