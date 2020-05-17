Thomas Harrold Champion Jr.
1923 - 2020
Thomas Harrold Champion Jr. ARLINGTON--On Monday, May 11, 2020, Thomas Harrold Champion Jr., 97, passed away peacefully in Arlington. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, in Parkdale Cemetery, 701 S. Mary St., Arlington, Texas, 76010. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwest Christian Church, 1001 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, TX 76012 or the charity of your choice. Those wishing to express their condolences may send cards to Jane Champion at The Waterford on Cooper, 1860 N. Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76012. A memorial service will be held at Northwest Christian Church at a later date. Thomas was born Jan. 15, 1923, to Thomas Harrold Champion Sr. and Hattie Mayes Champion in Dallas, Texas. He moved to Arlington as an infant, where he lived the rest of his life. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1940 and from Texas Christian University in 1950. Thomas began his career at Fort Worth Structural Steel where he was considered an essential worker during World War II. He worked the rest of his career at Texas Electric (Oncor) where he met the love of his life, Jane. Thomas was a founding member of Northwest Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he held membership for over 65 years. He was devoted to his church. He sang in the choir, taught English as a Second Language, served on the board and was honored as elder emeritus. He belonged to the Arlington Masonic Lodge for 70 years. In addition to being an avid pianist, Thomas enjoyed all kinds of music, literature and gardening and was known for his dry sense of humor and generous heart. He was a good man. SURVIVORS: Thomas is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Jane Barfield Champion of Fort Worth and Arlington; as well as cousins and numerous friends and loved ones.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parkdale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
