Thomas " Tom" Henry Waggoner CLEVELAND, OHIO--Thomas "Tom" Henry Waggoner, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Born April 28, 1947, in Sioux Falls, S.D., Tom worked as a school aministrator in South Dakota until relocating to Texas in '90, then retiring in Ohio '19. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Otis Waggoner, and brother, Steve. SURVIVORS: His wife, Karen "Casey"; children Jenny (Dan) Petticord, Megan (Mark) Williams, Gretchen (Steve) Kliafas, Nathaniel (Haley) Waggoner and Sasha (Justin) LaGrange; 14 grandchildren; his brothers, Richard Waggoner and David Waggoner; and sister, Carol Quien. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted by the American Diabetes Association. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.