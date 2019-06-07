Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Henry Wilson Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Henry Wilson Jr. Obituary
Thomas Henry Wilson Jr. FORT WORTH -- Thomas Henry Wilson, Jr. died May 31, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., June 11, 2019 at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Mr. Wilson was born June 15, 1927 in Amarillo, Texas to Thomas H. Wilson, Sr. and Sarah Lazetta Ward Wilson. He attended schools in Fort Worth and graduated from Poly High School in 1946. He served in the Army Air Force Engineers and was employed by General Dynamics for 40 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Polytechnic Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Moslah Shrine where he was in the Bedouins and was a Jester. He was also a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Virginia Nell Paschal. SURVIVORS: brother, Curtis Wilson and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019
