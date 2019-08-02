|
|
Thomas John Douglas II FORT WORTH -- Thomas John Douglas, II, 64 ,passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 17, 2019. MEMORIAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St. Fort Worth, Tx Thomas graduated from Dunbar High School class of 1972 and graduated from Prairie View A & M University. Thomas was employed with Tarrant County Housing Partnership, Inc. in Fort Worth, Radio Shack Corporation, and with Universal Logistic until his demise. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Hobert T. Sr. and Audrey V. Douglas, and his brother Hobert T. Douglas, Jr. SURVIVORS: Thomas leaves to treasure his memories and celebrate his life; his loving wife of 40 years, Lana Perkins Douglas; two Daughters: Nina and Deneen Douglas; five Grandchildren; Sister: Joyce Biglow; Brother; Charles Barnes; host of family & friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019