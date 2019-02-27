Thomas Joseph "Joe" Berry FAIRVIEW--Thomas Joseph "Joe" Berry of Fairview, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the age of 89. FUNERAL MASS: 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church followed by a reception. Rosary: A rosary will be prayed in honor of Joe at 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the church. Burial: Joe will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas, with full military honors. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a in his memory. Joe was born Nov. 9, 1929, to William George Berry and Mildred Philomena Healy Berry in Fort Worth, Texas. At 14, Joe began working for the Texas & Pacific Railroad. In 1947, he graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth, Texas. During high school, Joe played multiple sports while working two jobs. At 17, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Joe traveled extensively during his 22-year career as a chief aerographer's mate. On Nov. 17, 1969, he retired as a master chief petty officer (E-9). After serving in the Navy, Joe worked for 22 years as a foreman for Texas Electronics, Inc. Many of the weather instruments that he built are still being used at various landmarks across the country. Joe loved life and was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. Joe was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was devoted to the Carmelite Nuns of Dallas. Joe enjoyed participating at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Jude's Catholic Church, and the Plano Senior Center. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed bowling, but will be especially remembered for his love of music and dancing. Joe was loved dearly by his family and friends. He was a southern gentleman known for his giving heart, strong Catholic faith, service to country and devotion to family. He was married to Barbara Hurley Berry for 35 years. Together, they raised five children who adored him in Irving, Texas. He will be forever remembered as a hero to his sister and brother and the "Best Dad Ever" to his children. Most importantly, he will be cherished as God's humble servant who lived by faith, hope and love. We miss you, Dad. Joe was preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Bernard Berry and parents. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his children, Anna Marie Allen and husband, Raymond, of Fairview, Texas, Daniel Joseph Berry and wife, Shellie, of Petaluma, Calif., Julia Rose Smith of Phoenix, Ariz., Retired Lt. Col. Linda Diane Berry of Phoenix, Ariz., and Martha Berry Shields and husband, Jim, of Gold Canyon, Ariz. He will be honored by his grandchildren, Raymond Allen III, Kathleen Rendek, Marissa Lewis, Brendan Berry, Joshua Berry, Christopher Allen and Lucas Berry; sister, Mary Ann Conley and husband, Ken, of Pantego, Texas; brother, Patrick George Berry of Addison, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. TURRENTINE JACKSON MORROW FUNERAL HOME Allen, 972-562-2601 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

