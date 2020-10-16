1/1
Thomas Kennedy
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Thomas Kennedy
May 28, 1964 - October 13, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Thomas W. Kennedy, 56, passed away at home surrounded by family on October 13, 2020.
Visitation: October 18, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service: October 19, 2020, 10:00am at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
Thomas was born on May 28, 1964 to parents, Douglas and Rosemary Kennedy in Los Angeles, California. He was a family man, and loved all of his children and grandchildren alike. Thomas made a career working as a lineman for AT&T until his retirement 2012. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Tom and Tim; daughter, Tiffany, 2 grandsons, 4 granddaughters; step daughters, Crystal, Mindy and Shannon; 4 step granddaughters and 4 step grandsons. He is also survived by numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
OCT
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
