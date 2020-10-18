Thomas Kerry Threatt

January 31, 1939 - October 13, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Thomas K. Threatt, 81, passed away October 13, 2020, after a brief illness.

Memorials: Thomas's wish was for donations to be made to the Humane Society of North Texas in his memory.

Thomas was born January 31, 1939, in Wills Point, Texas, and graduated from Grand Prairie High School. He received a degree in Library Science from East Texas State University and worked as a librarian in the Arts Department at the Fort Worth Central Library for approximately 30 years.

Thomas collected and sold antiques, art, books, glassware, and jewelry. He enjoyed classical music, classic films, literature, birding, and fine wines. He was a devoted, caring animal lover and a proud, lifelong Democrat. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon Threatt and Thelma Harris Threatt; sister, Barbara Threatt Glasgow; and nephew, Michael Glasgow.

He is survived by his nephews, Douglas Glasgow of Arlington and Steven Glasgow of Fort Worth; a great-niece; a great-nephew; and his loving cat, Edwina.







