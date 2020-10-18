1/
Thomas Kerry Threatt
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Kerry Threatt
January 31, 1939 - October 13, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Thomas K. Threatt, 81, passed away October 13, 2020, after a brief illness.
Memorials: Thomas's wish was for donations to be made to the Humane Society of North Texas in his memory.
Thomas was born January 31, 1939, in Wills Point, Texas, and graduated from Grand Prairie High School. He received a degree in Library Science from East Texas State University and worked as a librarian in the Arts Department at the Fort Worth Central Library for approximately 30 years.
Thomas collected and sold antiques, art, books, glassware, and jewelry. He enjoyed classical music, classic films, literature, birding, and fine wines. He was a devoted, caring animal lover and a proud, lifelong Democrat. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon Threatt and Thelma Harris Threatt; sister, Barbara Threatt Glasgow; and nephew, Michael Glasgow.
He is survived by his nephews, Douglas Glasgow of Arlington and Steven Glasgow of Fort Worth; a great-niece; a great-nephew; and his loving cat, Edwina.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved