Thomas King "T.K." Wilson FORT WORTH--Thomas King "T.K." Wilson, 99, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Greenwood Community Cemetery, Weatherford. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. T.K. was born Oct. 13, 1920 in Wilson County, Tenn., to Thomas King Wilson Sr. and Mamie Hudson Wilson. A resident of Texas since 1929, he resided in Brock, Weatherford, Mineral Wells and Fort Worth. A longtime funeral service attendant, T.K. worked with Baum-Carlock-Baumgardner Funeral Home, Moore Funeral Home, Shannon Funeral chapels and Wade Family Funeral Home for over 50 years. T.K. was an avid supporter of The Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry and WinStar. T.K. was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jessie Raymond Wilson, in 1927; and grandson, Chris Goen, in October of 2019. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Linda Faye Nall of Mooresville, N.C., Kay Stowe of Weatherford, Debbie Jacobson of Houston; son, Tommy Wilson of Aledo; grandchildren, Kim, Greg, Craig, Angela, Jacy and Cortney; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 17, 2019