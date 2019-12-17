Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas King "T.K." Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas King "T.K." Wilson Obituary
Thomas King "T.K." Wilson FORT WORTH--Thomas King "T.K." Wilson, 99, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Greenwood Community Cemetery, Weatherford. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. T.K. was born Oct. 13, 1920 in Wilson County, Tenn., to Thomas King Wilson Sr. and Mamie Hudson Wilson. A resident of Texas since 1929, he resided in Brock, Weatherford, Mineral Wells and Fort Worth. A longtime funeral service attendant, T.K. worked with Baum-Carlock-Baumgardner Funeral Home, Moore Funeral Home, Shannon Funeral chapels and Wade Family Funeral Home for over 50 years. T.K. was an avid supporter of The Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry and WinStar. T.K. was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jessie Raymond Wilson, in 1927; and grandson, Chris Goen, in October of 2019. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Linda Faye Nall of Mooresville, N.C., Kay Stowe of Weatherford, Debbie Jacobson of Houston; son, Tommy Wilson of Aledo; grandchildren, Kim, Greg, Craig, Angela, Jacy and Cortney; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -