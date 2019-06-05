Home

Thomas Lee Hile FORT WORTH -- Thomas Lee Hile, 81, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Burton Hill Baptist Church, 308 Burton Hill Road, Westworth Village, Texas 76114. Memorials: Donations may be made to the Burton Hill Baptist Church Youth Fund. He was born in Abilene, Texas on Feb. 5, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Aderian Hile and Francis Magretta Young Hile; brother, C. Arlen Hile; and his granddaughter, Ashley Sargent. SURVIVORS: Brother, Robert "Bert" Hile and wife, Gayle; son, Tommy Sargent and wife, Kelly; grandson, Kristopher Sargent and wife, Kari, granddaughter, Amber Smith and husband, Brently; son David Sargent and wife, Gail; granddaughters, Jami Sargent and Megan Huff; and seven great-grandchildren
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019
