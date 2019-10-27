|
Thomas Loyd Brogan FORT WORTH--Thomas Loyd Brogan, "Brogan," dearly loved son, relative and friend, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, during his 61st year. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to MindSet Fitness and Yoga "Multiple Sclerosis Adaptive Exercise," 2307 Gravel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76118. Brogan was born April 25, 1958, in Harris Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas, to Thomas J. Brogan of Manhattan, N.Y., and Katie Bell Sweatt Brogan of Munday, Texas. He was a member of Ridglea Presbyterian Church, attended Burton Hill Elementary, Stripling Junior High and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1976. During his youth, he enjoyed playing Gray-Y-Football, baseball at the Westside Lions Little League Field and excelled in hockey with the Fort Worth Amateur Hockey League, along with attending summer hockey camps in Canada. The first few years after high school were spent attending TCJC. Brogan had begun playing the bass guitar in high school, bringing his focus to music. In the fall of 1978, he and a lifelong friend set out for San Francisco, where he would study at the College for Recording Arts. Once there, he perfected his art of engineering music in the studio and set out to pursue his dream. After a time, he returned home for several years, working numerous jobs in various capacities. When in 1982, he was diagnosed with MS. He began chemotherapy treatments every three months for a year, and it could be said that he was "well enough." He set out again, this time for New York, where he lived for a time playing in numerous bands with very accomplished musicians, living the "starving artist" phase of his career. He returned to San Francisco, after leaving New York, back to the engineering studio. Tommy was forced back to Fort Worth in the middle 2000's, due to the advancing symptoms relating to MS. He began his never-ending fight researching to find new and/or experimental treatments and kept active. He relentlessly exercised with routines involving weights, swimming, Pilates and yoga. Starting around the latter part of the middle 2000's, he was under the care of the MS Clinic at the University of Texas Southwest Hospital in Dallas, Texas. During this time, he also attended physical therapy under the direction of MindSet Fitness and Yoga "Multiple Sclerosis Adaptive Exercise." These times required various adjustments and changes to techniques over the ensuing years as the symptoms ratchet up their relentless attacks to his body. He never gave up. A new medicine was developed a few years ago for MS which had seen very positive groundbreaking results. He had four of these shots over the course of two years but his "progressive MS" was very stubborn. He kept trying. When not exercising, forced to accept the more than normal sedentary life, he sharpened his skills on every documentary known covering World War II and watched all sports from hockey, Formula One to cricket, and was also an amateur military aviation expert. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father in 1994, Thomas J. Brogan. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Katie Bell Sweatt Brogan; aunt, Dell Samac of St. Paul, Minn.; uncle, Joe Edd Sweatt of Olney, Texas; and a host of cousins. A special thanks to Lance Gleaves for his help and a very special thanks to Joe Garcia who took incredible care of Tommy during the roughest of times.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019