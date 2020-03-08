|
Thomas Murray Kyger HOUSTON--On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Captain Thomas Murray Kyger, 79, passed away and took his last flight-headed west. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Armadillo Palace in Houston. We hope all his friends and family will be able to come. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Tom wished donations be made to St. Francis Wolf Sanctuary, 2757 St. Beulah Chapel Road, Montgomery, TX 77316. Tom grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, where he still has many childhood friends. He attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Ind., 1954-59. He was in The Battery (artillery). Tom was coxswain of the varsity crew 8-Man shell, wrestled and boxed. He was Regimental Boxing Champion in 1958 and 1959. He also ran cross country and track. Academically, he was a regular on the Dean's List. Tom enlisted in the Marines, following Parris Island boot camp, He qualified as an aviation mechanic and served in the Marine Reserves with aviation units at Naval Air Station Dallas. He graduated from Texas Christian University in 1965. After which, he began flying and teaching flying. Tom then moved up to commercial aviation where he flew the big birds with Braniff International Airlines for 23 years. After Braniff, Tom moved to Australia where he flew for Australian Airlines and Quantas, retiring from commercial flying at age 65. He then returned to the U.S. where he flew Gulf Streams and Lear Jets in the private sector. He held dual citizenship in America and Australia, but was always proud to be a Texan. Tom enjoyed traveling the world, martial arts, snow skiing, scuba diving, fishing, hunting, dancing, hiking, classical music, reading and flying. He had a love of music and the fine arts, including the ballet, theater and museums. Everyone who met him remember his manners, kindness and a love for a great story . . . he had many! And his family are celebrating his life so extremely well lived. When the end approached, Tom donated his remains to University of Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Murray Kyger; mother, Bernice Kyger; and his widow, Luz Santiago Kyger. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Kauffman and her husband, Dan Kauffman, of Greenville, N.C., Catherine Cerio and her husband, Jeffrey Cerio, and grandchildren, Clara and George Cerio, of Wellesley, Mass.; his sister, Mrs. Martha Guyton of Houston; his beloved hunting dogs, Mr. Bingo and Senor Patron; as well as a large group of family and friends who loved him deeply.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020