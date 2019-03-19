Thomas N. Baker FORT WORTH -- Thomas N. (Buddy) Baker passed away March 14, 2019 at the age of 93. SERVICE: A Memorial service is planned for April 20. 2019. He was born to Samuel Nolen and Ila Lacy Baker on December 6, 1925. He graduated from Poly High School in 1942. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, and attended Texas Tech University on the GI Bill, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the family business, Baker Machine Company. Buddy was known for his great work ethic, wonderful sense of humor, honesty, integrity, and generosity. He impacted the lives of many people, and will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Juanita (Betty) Shea, Doris Weatherford, and Monda Donaldson. He also grieved the recent death of his youngest daughter, Brenda Baker. SURVIVORS: include his daughter, Barbara Welch and husband Brown; grandsons, Scott Ross and wife Brandy, Shaun Ross, and Kyle Harrison; great grandchildren, Madeline, Jack, Avery, and Tyson Ross, and Cayden Harrison; numerous nieces and nephews.



