Thomas Patrick Gordon, Jr. (Pat) FORT WORTH--Thomas Patrick Gordon, Jr. (Pat), passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. SERVICE: Memorial Mass at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25 St. Patrick Cathedral. There will be a reception following in the Parish Hall. Visitation, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 24 at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Interment will be private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cook Children's Medical Center or Catholic Charities of Ft. Worth. Pat was born on February 7, 1941 to the late Pauline and Thomas Patrick Gordon of Oklahoma City. He was a graduate of Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Pat felt a calling for the priesthood and left OU for two years to study with the Christian Brothers in Missouri. As devout as he was, he decided to return to OU and received his B. A. in Journalism. It was upon his return that he met the love of his life, Gayle Boswell. He saw her in mass and their first date was arranged by the priest, Father Swett. They married in Ft. Worth Texas at St. Patrick Cathedral on August 22, 1964. After living in Oklahoma City for a year, Gayle and Pat moved to Ft. Worth with their first born, Thomas Patrick Gordon, III. In Ft. Worth, Pat was an account executive at Merrill Lynch before becoming an agent and investor in the real estate business. In 1968, their first daughter Jill Elizabeth Gordon was born and in 1977, they welcomed their second daughter, Kate Boswell Gordon. Pat continued to focus on his real estate career as well as being an amazing husband and father. He often drove morning carpool, coached numerous sports teams, and never missed attending any of his children's activities. Throughout the years, Gayle and Pat enjoyed playing bridge, traveling to the beach, searching for antiques, and hosting their "church" group. Later when grandchildren were born, Pat became Poppy to everyone in his family. Poppy took great pride in taking care of his family, especially his wife of 55 years. His innate kindness and generosity were admired by friends and family, as well as strangers. He was a man of tremendous character and integrity who set the finest example of how to treat others. His guidance, support, and unconditional love were unwavering throughout the decades and will be greatly missed. Pat was a registered Native American on the rolls of the Potawatomi Tribe and a member of Steeplechase Club, River Crest Country Club, Fort Worth Art Collectors, Republican party, Texas Art Collectors Organization of Dallas, Tarrant County Historical Society, and St. Patrick Cathedral. SURVIVORS: Wife, Gayle; son, Trey Gordon (Carmon); daughters, Jill Gordon Stanford (Tim) and Kate Gordon Pendleton (Alex); grandchildren, Tara and Patrick Gordon, Abby and Luke Stanford and Neal and Annie Pendleton; step-granddaughters, Emma and Riley Weeden; sisters, Barbara Dennis (Don) and Dolores Kietzman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020