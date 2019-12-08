Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Patrick O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Patrick O'Connor Obituary
Thomas Patrick O'Connor ARLINGTON--Thomas Patrick O'Connor, 74, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow in the Greenwood Live Oak Reception Room. A private interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or the . Pat was born Oct. 9, 1945, to Dan and Bernice O'Connor in Fort Worth. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served a tour in Vietnam during the war. In December 1967, he married Judith Colleen Sutton of Fort Worth, beginning a lifetime partnership that lasted over 50 years. Pat graduated from Polytechnic High School and Texas Wesleyan University. Pat began his working career in retail at Titche-Goettinger and Sanger-Harris department stores. He then was employed for nearly 30 years as a sales and marketing manager for various divisions of NCH corporation, where he was the recipient of multiple performance awards. For over 10 years, Pat has been self-employed as an independent manufacturers representative, providing customers in North Central Texas and New Mexico with parts and materials they require for their operations. Pat loved fishing, restoring and showing his antique car at area car shows, and trains big and small. In his working career and through his hobbies, he had developed a wide circle of loyal friends who he enjoyed and who treasured him. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Judy, on Oct. 14, 2018. SURVIVORS: Brother, Dennis and wife, Ann, of Euless, Texas; nephew, Ryan O'Connor of Franklin, Tenn.; as well as cousins, Valerie Terrell, Cathy Tillman and their families; and cousins, Kathleen McInturff, Julie Lusero, Gene Lagesse, Phil Lagesse, Dick Wilburn, and their families.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -