Thomas Patrick O'Connor ARLINGTON--Thomas Patrick O'Connor, 74, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow in the Greenwood Live Oak Reception Room. A private interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or the . Pat was born Oct. 9, 1945, to Dan and Bernice O'Connor in Fort Worth. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served a tour in Vietnam during the war. In December 1967, he married Judith Colleen Sutton of Fort Worth, beginning a lifetime partnership that lasted over 50 years. Pat graduated from Polytechnic High School and Texas Wesleyan University. Pat began his working career in retail at Titche-Goettinger and Sanger-Harris department stores. He then was employed for nearly 30 years as a sales and marketing manager for various divisions of NCH corporation, where he was the recipient of multiple performance awards. For over 10 years, Pat has been self-employed as an independent manufacturers representative, providing customers in North Central Texas and New Mexico with parts and materials they require for their operations. Pat loved fishing, restoring and showing his antique car at area car shows, and trains big and small. In his working career and through his hobbies, he had developed a wide circle of loyal friends who he enjoyed and who treasured him. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Judy, on Oct. 14, 2018. SURVIVORS: Brother, Dennis and wife, Ann, of Euless, Texas; nephew, Ryan O'Connor of Franklin, Tenn.; as well as cousins, Valerie Terrell, Cathy Tillman and their families; and cousins, Kathleen McInturff, Julie Lusero, Gene Lagesse, Phil Lagesse, Dick Wilburn, and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019