Thomas Patrick O'Gorman FORT WORTH--Thomas Patrick O'Gorman, 71, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Graveside service follows at 12:30 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Thomas Patrick O'Gorman was born May 30, 1948, in Puerto Rico to parents, Andrew and Carmen O'Gorman. Tommy was one of 11 children. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and was very proud to serve his country. Tommy was a caring and funny man, always telling jokes. He was also a strong and loving husband, dad and pawpaw. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Becky O'Gorman; daughters, Patricia O'Gorman and Iva Caldwell and husband, Beau; sons, Thomas O'Gorman Jr. and wife, Lisa, Samuel O'Gorman and wife, Dana, and John Callan; and grandchildren, Austin, Chase, Seth, Hannah, Hailey, Madison, Nathaniel and Isobel.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 3, 2019