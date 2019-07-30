|
Thomas Robert Bates Sr. FORT WORTH--Thomas R. Bates Sr., "Papa," 93, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of Papa will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Papa to Cook Children's Hospital, or . Thomas was born Jan. 1, 1926, in Detroit, Mich. He married Lillian Burman Innes on Oct. 18, 1944. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian, and son, Brian Wilson Bates. He was an Army Air Corps veteran and served during World War II. Papa was known for always being a gentleman and caring deeply for others. He loved a good cigar and made the best French toast in town. SURVIVORS: Papa is survived by his son, Thomas Robert Bates Jr.; daughter-in-law, Mary Bates; grandchildren, Thomas Robert Bates III (Jennifer), Tiffany Bates, Timothy Bates (Emily), Jillian Kmet, Ryan Bates, and Amber Bates; great-grandchildren, Tyler Bates, Caleb Bates, Matthew Bates, Grant Bates, Blake Bates, Carter Bates, and Luke Bates.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 30, 2019