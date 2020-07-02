Thomas Ronald "Teejay" Jordan FORT WORTH-Thomas Ronald "Teejay" Jordan, 76, passed June 14, 2020. SERVICE: In accordance with social distancing protocols, there will be a public viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020,under the auspices of The Dyess Honor Guard, Thomas Ronald "Teejay" Jordan will be interred with full military commitment in The Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Thomas was a retired Technical Sergeant of the United States Air Force. A Viet Nam War veteran, He was highly decorated for his acts of valor in battle and campaigns. After serving his country for over twenty years, Thomas was employed as a contract manager for Dallas Area Rapid Transit and retired as a contract specialist for the City of Fort Worth. Thomas passed peacefully in his home, his spouse of over forty years at his side. SURVIVORS: Cherishing his memory: beloved wife, Cloyde Dean Jordan; their children, Ronald, Ryan (J'Lisa), Chris, Crystal (Nicholas); his children, Tonya (Marc) and Yori; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his siblings, Robert, Nina, Mary and Ruth; extended family and friends.