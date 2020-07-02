1/1
Thomas Ronald Jordan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Ronald "Teejay" Jordan FORT WORTH-Thomas Ronald "Teejay" Jordan, 76, passed June 14, 2020. SERVICE: In accordance with social distancing protocols, there will be a public viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020,under the auspices of The Dyess Honor Guard, Thomas Ronald "Teejay" Jordan will be interred with full military commitment in The Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Thomas was a retired Technical Sergeant of the United States Air Force. A Viet Nam War veteran, He was highly decorated for his acts of valor in battle and campaigns. After serving his country for over twenty years, Thomas was employed as a contract manager for Dallas Area Rapid Transit and retired as a contract specialist for the City of Fort Worth. Thomas passed peacefully in his home, his spouse of over forty years at his side. SURVIVORS: Cherishing his memory: beloved wife, Cloyde Dean Jordan; their children, Ronald, Ryan (J'Lisa), Chris, Crystal (Nicholas); his children, Tonya (Marc) and Yori; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his siblings, Robert, Nina, Mary and Ruth; extended family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 838-2336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved