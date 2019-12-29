Home

Thomas Seward Crouch

Thomas Seward Crouch Obituary
Thomas Seward Crouch FORT WORTH--Thomas Seward Crouch (USAF, Ret.), 88, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Laurel Land. Born April 17, 1931, in Astoria, N.Y., Tom received a B.S. in Mining Engineering from Michigan Tech University. He married Beverly Montangue on March 7, 1953, in Houghton, Mich. After 20 years as an officer and pilot in the U.S. Air Force, including service in Vietnam, he was a letter carrier for the postal service. Tom was preceded in death by parents, Willard Sr. and Dorothy (Dortch), and brothers, Willard Jr. and Daniel. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly; daughters, Sharon Wilson (Chris) and Liz Hinderleider (Mark) of New York; son, Thomas (Teresa) of Arizona; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019
