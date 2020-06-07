Thomas Terrell McHenry
Thomas Terrall McHenry FORT WORTH--Thomas Terrall McHenry, 80, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: to be held at a later date. Tom was born Dec. 10, 1939, in Malvern, Ark., to Joseph "Joe" Wylie McHenry and Geneva Inez Woodall McHenry. Tom, aka "Terry," was a 1957 graduate of Malvern High School, studied at University of Arkansas and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at Computer Sciences Corporation. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and by a son, Ronald Joseph "R.J." McHenry. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Donna M. Smith McHenry, whom he married May 2, 1959; his daughter, Teresa McHenry Hill and husband, Jerry Hill; his grandchildren, Todd Hill, Amie Hill Ramsey and husband, Jeremy, and Geneva McHenry; his great-grandson, Seth, all of Texas. His Arkansas family is his sister, Jo McHenry Gregory and husband, Johnny Gregory, of Malvern, Ark., and nieces, Robin Gregory and Jody Gregory of Arkansas. He is also survived by many cousins and other family he has met through his genealogy research.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
