Thomas Wesley Colvin
Thomas Wesley Colvin FORT WORTH--Thomas Wesley Colvin passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 27, 2020. FUNERAL: A Catholic funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the graveside. SURVIVORS: His wife, Darla; daughter, Alexa; sons, Logan and Tyler; a large extended family; and many friends and co-workers that Tom considered family. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

