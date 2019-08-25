|
Thomas Wilford Dowler FORT WORTH--Retired U.S. Army Lt.Col.Thomas Wilford Dowler passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. INURNMENT: Arlington National Cemetery. Tom was born Feb. 17, 1930. A born-again Christian, Tom served Jesus faithfully in his local church and as a missionary in Russia. He loved his wife of 62 years, their five children, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. As a graduate of West Point '52, Tom served honorably in the Army Corps of Engineers. After retiring from the Army, he was a nuclear analyst in Los Alamos, N.M. A favorite Bible verse he quoted was Philippians 1:21, "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019