Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomasene Sweeney Norton ITASCA--Thomasene Sweeney Norton, 89, was called by Jesus to go home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Rev. Diane Barnes of First Presbyterian Church in Itasca officiating. Burial: Itasca Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Itasca Volunteer Fire Department, 110 W. Monroe St., Itasca, TX 76055. Born June 22, 1929, in Itasca, she was the daughter of Thomas Burl and Gladys Deal Sweeney. She was a 1947 graduate of Itasca High School. In June 1950, Thomasene was united in marriage to James Richard "Jim Dick" Norton at the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth. Soon after marrying, the couple moved to Oklahoma City, Okla., where their daughter, Joyce Ann Norton, was born. The family would later reside in Benghazi and Tripoli, Libya, Africa, and Houston, Texas, before her husband's retirement in 1969. Upon their return to Itasca, Thomasene served in various social and service organizations, including First Presbyterian Church in Itasca, Itasca Garden Club, Maikai Subjuniorette Club Sponsor (mentoring young women), Meals on Wheels, Itasca City Council, and mayor pro-tem and city judge to Itasca for a number of years. Thomasene loved people and animals and was always a champion for the underdog. She and Jim Dick were also owners of Williams Oil Company in Itasca. During her life, Thomasene was honored with the Governor's Yellow Rose of Texas Award, but her greatest accomplishment and devotion was to her only daughter, Joyce Ann "Joy" Norton and her husband, Billy Griffin. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, James Richard "Jim Dick" Norton on April 4, 1980; sister, Teto Underwood; and mother-in-law, Nettie Williamson. All of whom she loved and adored. The family would like to extend its love and thanks to Thomasene's devoted cousins, Bud and Daries Faries and Doug and Sandy Allen, for all of their continued help and prayers during a very challenging time, and her special caretakers and friends, Mary Washington and Shirley Allen, who were God sent and will never be forgotten by her family. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joy Norton and husband, Billy Griffin, of Burleson; grandchildren, Corey Lee Griffin and wife, Amy Holvek, of Burleson, Cleve Alexander Griffin and wife, Mandi Shelley, of Katy, and Tiffany Michelle Griffin and Timothy Nowells of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, Brad Griffin of Weatherford, Dale Griffin and wife, Emily, of Del Rio, Corey Lee Griffin of Shreveport, La., Aden Griffin, Hunter Griffin, and Kade Griffin, all of Katy, and Chance Holvek and Madison Holvek, both of Burleson; and great-great granddaughter, Adeline Ruth Griffin of Del Rio.



