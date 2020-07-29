1/1
Thresia Mae Blanton
Thresia Mae Blanton FORT WORTH--Thresia Mae Blanton of Fort Worth, Texas, was called home to glory at the age of 93, on Monday, July 20, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, with burial in the Field of Honor Garden. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Thresia was a lifelong member of Greater North Ebenezer Baptist Church. She also served as secretary for the Elm Grove District Association. Thresia was preceded in death by her husband, O.B. Blanton, and is survived by many relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
