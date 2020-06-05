Tiburcio "Butch" Vasquez FORT WORTH -- Tiburcio "Butch" Vasquez passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 31, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 9:00 a.m., Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Butch was born on August 11, 1922 in Fort Worth to parents Ines and Emilia. He retired as a Machinist and spent his retirement tinkering on lawn mowers and entertaining his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He loved to dance as much as he enjoyed finding a good deal at the local garage sales and the Forest Hill flea market. Butch will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents and many siblings. SURVIVORS: Wife, Teresa; children, Susie Islas, Annie Guzman, Richard, Michael, Vicky Chiado and husband, Sam; grandchildren, Christina, Celena, Bernadette and husband, Brandon, Patricia and husband, Doug; great-grandchildren, Angelica, Arianna, Gracie, Gabriel, Michael, Maximilian; one great-greatgrandson, Aaron; and brothers, Paul, Ernest and wife, Anita.