Tiburcio Vasquez
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tiburcio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiburcio "Butch" Vasquez FORT WORTH -- Tiburcio "Butch" Vasquez passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 31, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 9:00 a.m., Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Butch was born on August 11, 1922 in Fort Worth to parents Ines and Emilia. He retired as a Machinist and spent his retirement tinkering on lawn mowers and entertaining his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He loved to dance as much as he enjoyed finding a good deal at the local garage sales and the Forest Hill flea market. Butch will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents and many siblings. SURVIVORS: Wife, Teresa; children, Susie Islas, Annie Guzman, Richard, Michael, Vicky Chiado and husband, Sam; grandchildren, Christina, Celena, Bernadette and husband, Brandon, Patricia and husband, Doug; great-grandchildren, Angelica, Arianna, Gracie, Gabriel, Michael, Maximilian; one great-greatgrandson, Aaron; and brothers, Paul, Ernest and wife, Anita.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved