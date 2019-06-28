Timmy D. Goodman FORT WORTH -- Timmy D. Goodman, 52, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, and began his eternal life in heaven. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday at The Creek Church. 4901 N. Main St. Fort Worth, Texas 76179 Timmy was a born again Christian and loved serving others. He worked for 34 years as a planner at Lockheed Martin. He shared his love of cooking and grilling with many of us, and families in need. Timmy always knew how to make everyone feel special with his big smile and welcoming spirit. Many will miss him yet his legacy will live on in remembrance by friends, families, and the countless lives he touched. There is a quote by C.S. Lewis; "Joy is the serious business of heaven". Timmy brought joy to our lives and filled our hearts with his love and laughter. "My sheep hear my voice and I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand, not even from thyself. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand. I and the Father are one." John 10:27-30. Timmy was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Jeremiah Goodman; and son, Colton Gage Goodman. SURVIVORS: Wife, Tina Goodman; daughter, Callie Marie Goodman and husband, Frederick Trinidad; mother, Patricia Dingler and stepfather, Larry Dingler; father-in-law, Hugh Dunn and mother-in-law, Trisha Dunn; sisters, Melissa Goodman and Michelle Stefanik (Tony); brother, James Goodman; sister-in-law, Tracy Payne (Jamie Payne) and brother-in-law, Daniel Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family and dear friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 28, 2019