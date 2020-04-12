Home

Timothy Arthur Hood Obituary
Timothy Arthur Hood FORT WORTH--Timothy Arthur Hood, or "Hood," finished his long, hard battle with cancer peacefully in his home on Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020, in Fort Worth at the age of 62. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Hood's celebration of life service will be scheduled for later this summer. Details to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tim's life and legacy. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to help with final medical expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/cqd5t-support-the-hood-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Condolences and stories of Hood's life and legacy may be sent to the family at [email protected] The family would like to thank Tim's team of medical professionals, both in Fort Worth and at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, for their efforts in fighting this battle with him. SURVIVORS: Tim is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Sarah Young and her husband, Tyler; daughter, Amy Church and her husband, Dwight; stepson, Chris Baker; stepdaughter, Briana Amyett; grandchildren, Jonah Baker, Ian Church, Lyra Amyett, Harley Amyett, Jane Church and Crockett Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Mildred "Millie" Hood; brothers, Lesley Hood and Presley Hood.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
