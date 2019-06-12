Timothy Dale Jordan NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Timothy Dale Jordan passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks by visiting Autismspeaks.org or the local MHMR. Timothy was born in Odessa, Texas, July 23, 1968. He graduated from Permian High School in 1987 where he was a member of the varsity golf team. He continued to take engineering and drafting courses at Odessa College. He was an avid skier and golfer. Tim married the love of his life, Elizabeth S. "Beth" Cook on Sept. 26, 1998. They moved to the Fort Worth area in 2000. He was employed by Weir Oil and Gas Solutions. Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Jordan. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Beth; his son, Tanner and daughter, Torrey; his mother, Janet and stepfather, J.W. Bowen; his brother, Steven and wife, Donna Jordan; stepbrothers, Kevin, Kyle and Kris Bowen; brothers and sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces; and nephews.



