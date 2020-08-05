1/1
Timothy Dwight Leitch
Timothy Dwight Leitch FORT WORTH--Timothy Dwight Leitch, 64, met Jesus face to face on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Travis Avenue Baptist Church. The service will be live streamed at travis.org/leitch. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary or Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Tim served in facilities management at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary for 30 years. He was a lifelong member of Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Much beloved by all who knew him. SURVIVORS: Tim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kay; his daughter, Adrian Gillum, her husband, Matt, and granddaughters, Kate and Claire. He will be forever missed by his brothers, Bruce, Kirk, and Mark, as well as sisters Carol, Marilyn, and his twin sister, Diane. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
live streamed at travis.org/leitch
AUG
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Travis Avenue Baptist Church
