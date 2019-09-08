|
Timothy J. Hopper FORT WORTH--Timothy "Tim" J. Hopper, 60, of Fort Worth, beloved husband of Michelle (nee Smith) passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. BURIAL: 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, Texas, 75211, and celebration of Life and reception at noon at Watermark Community Church, 8000 Western Hills Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76108. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Western Hills Elementary School PTO, Timothy J. Hopper Memorial Fund, 2805 Laredo Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116. Tim was born in Laredo, Texas, to John and the late Gail Hopper. Anyone who met Tim remembered his infectious passion for his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, and OU football. In addition to his medical sales career, Tim served in the Air Force Reserve and U.S. Army earning many military honors. He was a member, volunteer, and supporter of Watermark Community Church in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Michelle; father, John Hopper (Martha); brother, Mike Hopper (Tina); daughter, Kimberly Eloe (Ryan); son, Daniel Hopper; and daughter, Lauren Grey (William). He is grandfather of Linden, Shepherd, Hudson and William Jr. Dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. View and sign online guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019