1/1
Timothy James Sweeney
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy James Sweeney
January 18, 1945 - November 2, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Timothy James Sweeney passed away peacefully at home Monday morning. Tim was 75.
Born in Rochester, New York on January 18, 1945, Tim was the son of Raymond G. and Mary E. Herron Sweeney. He married Cynthia Childs Ambrose on February 4, 1990.
A realtor since 1963, Tim was an avid golfer and completer of crossword puzzles. He was a man that brought a smile to every person he met. Every nurse and person he knew, he called by their name.
Tim was larger than life and loved his children and Cynthia's children with all of his heart. When grandchildren came along, they loved him and always wanted to be around him. His friends, especially our dearest friends, Jerry and Susan Namy, Tim considered family.
He was preceded in death by parents, daughter, Colleen Sweeney Carter and stepson, Troy David Ambrose.
In addition to his wife of 30 years, Cynthia, Tim is survived by his children, Timothy J. Sweeney Jr. and his wife, Carol of Rochester, NY, and Alana Sweeney and Erin Sweeney, both of Bedford; stepdaughter, Amy Russell and her husband, Warren of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Sean and Adam Carter of Las Vegas, NV, Caleb, Caroline and Collin Russell of Fort Worth, and McKenzie Ambrose of Azle; brother, Terry Sweeney and his wife, Judy; sister, Susan Canavan and her husband, John; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Tim's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in his memory, is suggested.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved