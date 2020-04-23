|
|
Timothy Jay Davis WEATHERFORD -- Timothy Jay "Big Boy" or Big "T" Davis, 60, formerly of River Oaks, Texas, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: A visitation celebrating his life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street in Weatherford. Burial will be private at a later date. Timothy was born on April 9, 1960 in Fort Worth to Charlie and Margaret Davis. He will always be remembered for his smile and for being the life of any party. "He had a heart as big as Texas" and was willing to do anything for anyone. Most of all, Timothy loved his family and particularly enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. SURVIVORS: Timothy is survived by his son, Cody and his wife, Nikole; his sister, Kimberly Rouse and her daughter, Crystal Graham; and his brother, Charles and his wife, Christy Davis and their children, Georganne and Mitchell; and by his great-niece, Sage. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2020