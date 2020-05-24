Timothy Lee Humphrey FORT WORTH--Timothy Lee "Tim" Humphrey passed away peacefully at his Fort Worth home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. His wife, Colleen Fitzpatrick; his sisters, Patricia Paulson, Kathleen Fotopoulos; and his daughters, Jean Remer and Leanne Barker, were by his side, comforting him as he passed from this life into eternity. Tim was born Nov. 5, 1941, to William and Florence Rogers Humphrey in Chicago, Ill. He graduated from Purdue University in 1973 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology, and served in the U.S. Navy, retiring from the Naval Reserves after 20 years of service. Tim worked for Alcon Laboratories for many years before retiring in 2001. Tim was an avid archer, having competed nationally and used his engineering skills to invent an archery tournament timing system used by the University of Texas as well as archery organizations in various parts of the country. Tim and Colleen traveled extensively, cruising to many ports in Europe and both North and South America. SURVIVORS: He will be sorely missed by his wife, sisters, daughters, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and the many, many friends he made throughout the world during his long, full life.