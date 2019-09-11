|
Tina Joy Kramer FORT WORTH--Tina Joy Kramer, 62, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Greenwood. A private family service will follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tina's name to Ninna's Road to Rescue, c/o 6 Sterling Ranch North, Haughton, LA 71037. Tina was a beloved wife and mother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed working with children's charities and supporting animal rescues. SURVIVORS: Husband of 41 years, Kenneth Kramer; daughters, Kingsleigh Joy and Killiane Joy; parents, Bobby and Rita Melancon; brother, Larry Melancon and wife, Kathy; brother-in-law, Brian Kramer; sister-in-law, Kathy Kramer and husband, Perry Hill; niece, Molly Melancon; nephews, Bobby Melancon and Tyler Tarver; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019