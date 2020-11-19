1/1
Tina LaShay Jones
1979 - 2020
Tina LaShay Jones
April 4, 1979 - November 12, 2020
Kennedale, Texas - Tina LaShay Jones received her crown of righteousness Thursday, Nov 12.
Graveside Celebration: 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane. Visitation: 1 - 6 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home.
Those left to carry on: Mother, Yolanda Jones; father, Ricky Jones (Amanda); sister, Tiffany Anderson (Michael); nephew, Kamden; niece, Lily; grandmother, JoAnn Daniels; great uncle, Edward Scruggs; caregiver, Madeline Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
