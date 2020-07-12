1/1
Toby Alan Phillips
1988 - 2020
Toby Alan Phillips JOSHUA--Toby Alan Phillips, 31, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Greenwood Independence Chapel - Greenwood Mausoleum. Interment: Riverview Cemetery, Seymour. Toby was born Aug. 5, 1988, in Fort Worth. Toby was preceded in death by his mother, Shana Zachary Phillips, in 2009. He was dearly loved by all who knew him. SURVIVORS: Brother, Zachary Phillips and wife, Melissa; niece, Alexis; nephew, Landon, all of Benbrook; maternal grandparents, Mike and Sharon Zachary of Benbrook; aunt, Shelby Thigpen and husband, Scott; cousin, Lindsey of Godley; paternal grandmother, Lisa Phillips of Fort Worth; aunt, Sarah Bow and husband, Jason, and their children, Zander, Daniel, Andrew and Corbin; father, Troy Alan Phillips; and many friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
