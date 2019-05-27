Toby Pat Tyler Sr. COLLEYVILLE--Toby Pat Tyler Sr., 82, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Toby was born in Paradise, Texas, on March 4, 1937, to Bernice and James Arthur Tyler. He and his family lived in many parts of the state until finally settling in Fort Worth when he was 14 years old. He graduated from Birdville High School and later Texas Christian University where he worked as a DJ for the school and later KXOL. After college, he began a successful career in the aircraft industry working for General Dynamics, Lockheed, Bell Helicopter, and LTV. In 1958 he met the love of his life, Janet Gail Hill. They were married on Valentine's Day 1959, and had their first child Angela in December 1959, followed by the birth of Toby Jr. in 1965, both of whom he was very proud. In 1963 Toby and Janet started an income tax preparation service, which has progressed and grown over 56 years forming many great friendships and business relationships along the way. Toby was loved and cherished by all who knew him whether they were family, friends or business clients. His kind and calm demeanor, keen humor and sharp intellect are what most people will remember. His eye for detail can be seen in his work. He had high standards and it showed in his success. His compassion and wisdom can be seen in his two beautiful granddaughters and three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. While we can't replace him, we will carry on with the values and discipline he instilled in our family. His last two months were marred by illness, but he never lost his faith in God. He passed peacefully with family by his side. We know he is happy and pain-free now in Jesus' warm embrace, which comforts us. Toby was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Janet Gail Hill Tyler. SURVIVORS: Children, Angela Parvin and husband, Ricky, and Toby Tyler, Jr. (Chip); granddaughters, Brooksie Mills and husband, Josh, and Brittany Tarleton and husband, Michael; great-grandsons, Gunner, Greyson and Gatlynn Mills; great-granddaughters, Texlynn Tarleton and GracieRae Mills; many other loving family members and friends too numerous to list. "Happy Trails"



