Todd Hayes FORT WORTH -- Todd Hayes, returned to his Heavenly Family surrounded by family, and loved ones on Friday, April 19, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of Todd's life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. with time for family and friends to visit one hour prior to the service, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 7600 North Beach Street, Fort Worth. Burial will be in the Evanston, Wyoming City Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Todd's memory to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, to the Tarrant County Young Marines, 363 Balcones Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 or to a . Todd was welcomed to this world on October 25, 1961 in Evanston, Wyoming by parents James "Skip" and Peggy Hayes. He was reared by his adoring paternal grandparents, Genevieve and Theodore "Ted" Hayes. Todd enjoyed movies, fine art, performance arts, exploring the world, and spending time with friends and family. Successful, talented, and brilliant. His greatest gifts were kindness, generosity, and showing love. Todd can be summed up in one word, Heart. The singular highlight of his life was helping to raise Dallas Denton and Jaylen Bong. He loved the role of being a father. SURVIVORS: sons, Dallas Denton and Jaylen Bong; brother, Lance Hayes; and a multitude of friends who will be forever blessed by sharing their lives with Todd.



