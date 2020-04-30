Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:30 PM
A closed funeral service
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
View Map
Tolbert Dale Jenkins


1935 - 2020
Tolbert Dale Jenkins Obituary
Tolbert Dale Jenkins FORT WORTH -- Tolbert "Dale" Jenkins was born on December 23, 1935 and passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. SERVICE: A closed funeral service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. On line condolences maybe made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com He was a loving son,, brother, husband, father, grandad and great-grandad. Dale represented his country in both the Navy (2 years) and the Air Force (22 years). Dale took his wife, Jo Anne Ray Jenkins on April 11, 1958. They were married for 62 years to the day. Dale is a TCU Alumni, a Free Mason and retired US postal carrier. SURVIVORS: His wife, Jo Anne Jenkins; son, Dale Ray Jenkins and his spouse, Kayla Jenkins; brother, Emmett Jenkins; sister, Melba Cunningham; and daughter, Maure Jenkins Gardiner and husband, William Gardiner, Jr. Dale is grandad to 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2020
