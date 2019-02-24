Tom Carse FORT WORTH -- Tom Carse, 93, passed away Feb. 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years, Audrey, and family. SERVICE: A private family burial with full military honors will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blind Veterans Association (BVA), Disabled American Veterans, or Community Hospice of Fort Worth. Tom was born Aug. 10, 1925 in Spencer, W.V. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and served in three wars, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was awarded the USAF Commendation Medal. Tom had over 25,000 volunteer hours in the City of Fort Worth. Also, he was the recipient of Cook Childrens Hospital Community Volunteer of the Year in 1996. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Leota Davis; father, Clarence Carse; son, Charles E. Carse; grandson, Brian Carse; one brother; and three sisters. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife, Audrey Carse; son, Thomas Carse; daughters, Linda Sims and Carol Renick; granddaughters, Shannon, Ali, Kristina, and Kendal; great-grandson, Shalor; and numerous other family members and friends.



