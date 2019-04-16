|
Tom Chambless FORT WORTH--Tom Chambless, born May 14, 1942, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the age of 76. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Ridglea Presbyterian Church, 4350 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks, Texas, 76114. Tom was a graduate of Waco High School and UNT with a B.S. in education and an M.Ed. in School Administration. He was a teacher in the Birdville ISD, a teacher and principal in the Everman ISD, and a teacher and counselor in the Granbury ISD. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Kathryn Chambless. SURVIVORS: Wife, Thylis; sister, Carolyn Zachry; sister-in-law, Roberta Broussard (Roy); nephews, David Broussard (Alisa) and Pat Maxwell (Karen); and nieces, Dianna Broussard, Denise Rogers, Jeannie Ryan (Brendan) and Kathy Baldwin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2019