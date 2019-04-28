Tom Dennis FORT WORTH--Tom Dennis, 83, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Lake Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tom Dennis Memorial Scholarship Fund to be awarded to a CTE student in his name. Donations may be sent to Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Education Foundation, 1200 Old Decatur Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179 or online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/ems. Tom was born July 23, 1935, in Fort Worth to Thomas and Frances Dennis. He attended Circle Park Elementary, J.P. Elder and graduated from North Side High School in 1954. He joined the United States Army in 1955 and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was stationed in Germany until his discharge in 1957. After his discharge, he entered North Texas State University. While in school, he met his future wife, Linda. They were married April, 29, 1960. Tom graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He later earned a Master's degree from North Texas University. After graduation, he and Linda moved to Saginaw where they raised their two children. Tom began his teaching career in 1962 in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD where he taught at Boswell High School for several years. He later was the vocational director for the district. Tom retired in 1992, and spent his retirement years on his farm north of Saginaw. He enjoyed raising cattle, fishing, and restoring his two 1935 Model A cars. He especially loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Tim Dennis and his wife, Vicki; daughter, Lori Anne McElyea; grandchildren, Taylor Davis and her husband, Nick, Spencer Dennis, Robert McElyea and Ryan McElyea; great-grandson, Ely Davis; his sisters, June Blankenship, Linda Coomer and her husband, Rufus, and Melody Sherrod; seven nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and 35 great-great nieces and nephews.



