Tom Taylor ARLINGTON--Tom Taylor was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Friona, Texas, and passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Arlington hospice care. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Tom spent most of his 88 years in the Fort Worth/Arlington area with the exception of 10-plus years he spent in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Hood Texas, Germany and Korea. He spent the last 50 years in the insurance business representing many reputable companies. Tom was an active member of First Baptist Church Arlington before his illness made it impossible for him to attend. Prior to First Baptist, he attended Fielder Road Baptist Church for 25 years. Tom was predeceased by his father, Pearl; mother, Anna; three daughters, Sharon Ehrman, Cynthia Bearden and Ginger Johnson. SURVIVORS: Wife of 58 years, Helen; sons, Eddy Taylor (Becky) of Fort Worth, Tom Hamsher (Mary) of Bradenton, Fla., Brian Hamsher (Melinda) of Largo, Fla.; daughters, Patty Vaughan of Arlington and Mary Beth Whitter (Douglas) of Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Ann VanNoy (Tommy) of Fort Worth and Dorothy Nixon of Greenwood, Ark.; a very special cousin, Christine Thomas; and many other cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019